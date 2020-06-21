20,000 Tests, One Covid-19 Hospital a District: Key Decisions as Amit Shah-Kejriwal Meet Third Time in a Week

Union home minister Amit Shah reviewed the coronavirus situation in Delhi with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in the third such meeting in a week as it was decided to designate containment zones afresh and be more aggressive in contact tracing and quarantining.

At the meeting, it was also decided that a serological survey will also be conducted from June 27, under which 20,000 people will be tested with the objective of ascertaining the infection spread in the general population.

The Centre has also asked the Delhi government to reserve one hospital per district in Delhi for dedicated Covid-19 treatment and management. The home minister advised the Delhi government to implement the recommendations of V K Paul Committee.

At the meeting, the Delhi government was also instructed to monitor every single death, whether the person was in home isolation, how many days after home isolation he reached hospital and what was the final cause of death. All these details will now be communicated to the Centre, sources told News18.

The review meeting, held virtually, came as the national capital recorded 3,000 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the Covid-19 tally in the city near the 60,000-mark, while the death toll due to the disease increased to 2,175, authorities said.

It was the third day on the trot that the number of cases touched or crossed the 3,000-mark. On Saturday, Delhi had witnessed 3,630 cases, the highest single-day spike here. On Friday, the number was 3,137.

As many as 63 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 2,175 and the total number of cases at 59,746, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

Delhi is expecting a surge in coronavirus cases, which might touch 1 lakh by the end of this month and 5.5 lakh by the end of the next month.

The discussions come ahead of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) crucial meeting on Monday wherein important decisions such as effective contact tracing are likely to be taken.

"In the meeting with the Union home minister, a detailed discussion was also held to make contact tracing robust in the city. All participants discussed the strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi," an official said.