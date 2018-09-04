2007 Hyderabad Blasts: 2 Convicted for Twin Explosions That Killed 44, Sentencing Next Week
The Counter Intelligence wing of Telangana Police had investigated the case and arrested five accused, all of who are allegedly Indian Mujahideen operatives
PTI file photo.
Hyderabad: Two men were convicted and two others were acquitted on Tuesday in a case related to twin bomb blasts at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park in 2007 that claimed 44 lives and left 68 injured. The sentencing in the case will be pronounced on Monday.
The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of Telangana Police had investigated the case and arrested five accused, all of who are allegedly Indian Mujahideen operatives. The agency had filed four chargesheets against the five accused and also named two other absconding accused, Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal.
Those arrested — Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed, Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash, Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik and Tarik Anjum — were produced before the court on August 27 through video conferencing from Cherlapalli Central Prison, where they are currently lodged. The trial against the five accused was shifted to a court hall located on the premises of Cherlapalli Central Prison from a court located in Nampally Court complex in June this year.
The accused were charged under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and sections of Explosive Substances Act in connection with the twin blasts on August 25, 2007, and also with regard to the recovery of an unexploded bomb found under a footover bridge in the Dilsuknagar area.
Aneeq Shafique Saiyad planted the bomb at Lumbini Park, while an unexploded bomb was planted by Ismail Chowdhari.
The near simultaneous blasts at the popular eatery Gokul Chat killed 32 people and left 47 injured, while 12 others died and 21 were injured at the open air theatre in Lumbini Park, a few metres away from the state secretariat.
(With PTI inputs)
