CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IndvsWI#Movies#Hijab#AssemblyElections#Budget2022
Home » News » India » 2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts Case: Death Sentence for 38 Convicts, 11 Get Life Term
1-MIN READ

2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts Case: Death Sentence for 38 Convicts, 11 Get Life Term

On February 8, Special judge AR Patel had declared 49 of the total 78 accused as guilty under various offences of the Indian Penal Code.

On February 8, Special judge AR Patel had declared 49 of the total 78 accused as guilty under various offences of the Indian Penal Code.

2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts: All 49 convicts get life imprisonment, of which 38 will be hanged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

News Desk

A special court designated for the speedy trial of the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad on Friday pronounced life imprisonment for all 49 convicts, of which 38 have been given death penalty under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On February 8, Special judge AR Patel had declared 49 of the total 78 accused as guilty under various offences of the Indian Penal Code, including for murder, sedition and waging war against the state, as well as under offences of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substance Act. One of the convicted was also found guilty of offences under the Arms Act.

The court had concluded the trial against 77 accused in September last year. Out of the 78 accused on trial, one had turned approver. As many as 20 explosions had ripped through the city on July 26, 2008, claiming 56 lives and leaving over 200 injured.

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:February 18, 2022, 11:41 IST