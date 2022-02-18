2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts Case: Death Sentence for 38 Convicts, 11 Get Life Term

A special court designated for the speedy trial of the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad on Friday pronounced life imprisonment for all 49 convicts, of which 38 have been given death penalty under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On February 8, Special judge AR Patel had declared 49 of the total 78 accused as guilty under various offences of the Indian Penal Code, including for murder, sedition and waging war against the state, as well as under offences of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substance Act. One of the convicted was also found guilty of offences under the Arms Act.

The court had concluded the trial against 77 accused in September last year. Out of the 78 accused on trial, one had turned approver. As many as 20 explosions had ripped through the city on July 26, 2008, claiming 56 lives and leaving over 200 injured.

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.