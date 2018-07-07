Supreme Court to Decide on Monday if Convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya Gang Rape Will Hang

The Supreme Court will on Monday pronounce its verdict on the petition filed by four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape-murder case challenging the death sentence.The apex court had in May 2017 upheld the death penalty against the four in the 2012 case that shook the nation. The Delhi High Court had awarded Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh the death sentence, which they later challenged in the Supreme Court.This Supreme Court verdict was again challenged by the four in a review petition.The SC bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra will on July 9 pronounce its judgment on the petition.On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old paramedic student in Delhi was gang raped by five men and a minor boy on a moving bus that she boarded from south Delhi's Mehrauli area along with a friend. After a prolonged battle at a Delhi hospital, she breathed her last after being flown to Singapore for better medical attention.The horrific incident led to massive protests across the country while thousands of youths in Delhi came out on the streets and braved police action to seek action against the six accused in the Nirbhaya case.