2012 Gangrape Case Was 'Blown Out of Proportion', Says Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit
In an interview with the media, Sheila Dikshit said that there are many cases happening today like the 2012 gangrape and claimed that her government had had no role to play in controlling the law and order situation.
File photo of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Former Delhi CM and Delhi Congress unit chief Sheila Dikshit came out with a disconcerting response when asked about the gruesome 2012 gangrape case as she said that it had been “blown out of proportion”.
In an interview with newspaper Mirror Now, Dikshit said, “There are so many cases like this taking place today. Sometimes you ignore rapes, just a little thing in the newspaper...little children being raped...and one was made into a political scandal."
A 23-year-old student was brutally raped by six men in a moving bus in December 2012. The victim succumbed to her injuries two weeks later in a hospital in Singapore. Among the six convicted in the case, one was released after serving three years in a detention home for juveniles, while another died in prison.
Dikshit, who was the Chief Minister at the time when the gruesome case took place, claimed that her government had no role to play in controlling the law and order situation as it “was under the purview of the central government”.
This is not the first time that the Congress leader’s remarks on women’s safety has landed her in controversy. In 2008, following the murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, Dikshit had said, “When that journalist (Soumya Vishwanathan) was out at 3 am in the morning, she was being too adventurous.”
She is contesting from the North East Delhi seat which will head to the polls in the sixth phase of the election on May 12.
