2012 Nirbhaya Case: Delhi Court Dismisses Plea of Convicts Seeking Stay on Execution Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts seeking a stay on their execution scheduled for March 20.

On March 5, the trial court had issued fresh warrants for hanging on March 20 at 5.30 am of all convicts in the case -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).

