English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
2012 Nirbhaya Case: Delhi Court Dismisses Plea of Convicts Seeking Stay on Execution Tomorrow
On March 5, the trial court had issued fresh warrants for hanging on March 20 at 5.30 am of all convicts in the case -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).
File photo of Nirbhaya death row convicts.
New Delhi: The Patiala House Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts seeking a stay on their execution scheduled for March 20.
On March 5, the trial court had issued fresh warrants for hanging on March 20 at 5.30 am of all convicts in the case -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launching in India on March 31
- 'Lord, Stop it': The Pope Has Asked God to End the Coronavirus Epidemic
- Trevor Noah Panicking and Cleaning Everything He Touches During Self Quarantine is All of Us
- Woman Shows Grandfather Engagement Ring across a Glass Window Due to Coronavirus
- WhatsApp Has Made a Coronavirus Information Hub For You; Stay Away From Fake Treatments