2013 Bengaluru ATM Attack: Accused Found Guilty, Sentenced to 12 Years in Jail
February 02, 2021
Seven years after he brutally attacked a woman inside an ATM in Bengaluru, a man has been sentenced to twelve years in prison by a city civil court.
Madhukar Reddy had attacked Jyothi Uday Kumar, a bank employee on November 19, 2013, inside a Corporation Bank ATM. Reddy entered the ATM, asked for cash and when she refused, attacked her with a sickle. Reddy was convicted in the case on Monday.
Kumar was taken to a hospital in an extremely critical condition. Doctors had to treat a severely fractured skull, a partially paralysed body and perform reconstruction surgery on her face. She had no sensation in the right hand and leg. She was discharged from the hospital a month later.
Although the entire incident was caught on the ATM's CCTV camera, Reddy was absconding for around three years.
In 2017, he was arrested from Madanapalli in Andhra Pradesh.