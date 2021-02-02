News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»2013 Bengaluru ATM Attack: Accused Found Guilty, Sentenced to 12 Years in Jail
1-MIN READ

2013 Bengaluru ATM Attack: Accused Found Guilty, Sentenced to 12 Years in Jail

Representative Image (REUTERS)

Representative Image (REUTERS)

Madhukar Reddy attacked Jyothi Uday Kumar, a bank employee on November 19, 2013, inside a Corporation Bank ATM. Reddy entered the ATM, asked for cash and when she refused, attacked her with a sickle.

auther-image

Revathi Rajeevan

Seven years after he brutally attacked a woman inside an ATM in Bengaluru, a man has been sentenced to twelve years in prison by a city civil court.

Madhukar Reddy had attacked Jyothi Uday Kumar, a bank employee on November 19, 2013, inside a Corporation Bank ATM. Reddy entered the ATM, asked for cash and when she refused, attacked her with a sickle. Reddy was convicted in the case on Monday.

Kumar was taken to a hospital in an extremely critical condition. Doctors had to treat a severely fractured skull, a partially paralysed body and perform reconstruction surgery on her face. She had no sensation in the right hand and leg. She was discharged from the hospital a month later.

Although the entire incident was caught on the ATM's CCTV camera, Reddy was absconding for around three years.

In 2017, he was arrested from Madanapalli in Andhra Pradesh.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...