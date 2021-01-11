2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots: Lawmakers Court Defers Hearing on Plea to Withdraw Cases Against BJP Leaders

A special court for lawmakers on Monday deferred the hearing on an Uttar Pradesh government's plea to withdraw some cases against some BJP leaders' alleged bid to deter public servants from discharging their duties during the 2013 communal riots in Muzaffarnagar. Special Judge Ram Sindh Singh slated January 29 to hear arguments on the government plea. The leaders against whom cases have been sought to be withdrawn include Union Minister Sanjive Nalyan, UP minister Suresh Rana and three BJP MLAs, prosecution counsel said.

These leaders have been facing charges under sections 188 (disobeying duly promulgated government's order), 354 (using criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duties) and causing wrongful restating to them under Indian Penal Code. The cases were lodged against them for allegedly taking part in a panchayat meeting at Nagla Mador village in violation of prohibitory orders and incited violence through their speeches on August 30, 2013.

The court is yet to frame charges in these cases against the accused leaders.