Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

Jairam Ramesh Criticises BJP on GDP, Says Revised Base Year Will Make Modi Govt Look Good

Citing a media report in this regard, Jairam Ramesh asked if it was only to make PM Modi's government look good on GDP growth rates.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
Jairam Ramesh Criticises BJP on GDP, Says Revised Base Year Will Make Modi Govt Look Good
File photo of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday criticised the BJP government's plan to revise the base year to calculate the gross domestic product growth from the current 2011-12 to 2017-18, saying it was a "terrible" idea.

Citing a media report in this regard, Ramesh asked if it was only to make Modi 2.0 government look good on GDP growth rates.

He suggested that 2018-19 should be made the GDP base year as 2017-18 was "an abnormal year with notebandi (demonetisation) and hasty GST".

