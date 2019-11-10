Jairam Ramesh Criticises BJP on GDP, Says Revised Base Year Will Make Modi Govt Look Good

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday criticised the BJP government's plan to revise the base year to calculate the gross domestic product growth from the current 2011-12 to 2017-18, saying it was a "terrible" idea.

Citing a media report in this regard, Ramesh asked if it was only to make Modi 2.0 government look good on GDP growth rates.

He suggested that 2018-19 should be made the GDP base year as 2017-18 was "an abnormal year with notebandi (demonetisation) and hasty GST".

Govt wants 2017-18 as new GDP base year. Terrible idea! It was an abnormal year with notebandi & hasty GST. Is this only to make Modi Sarkar 2.0 look good on GDP growth rates? If you can't fix the economy, 'fix' the GDP? Base year should be 2018-19 insteadhttps://t.co/yBY9BjYs98 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 10, 2019

