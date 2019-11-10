Jairam Ramesh Criticises BJP on GDP, Says Revised Base Year Will Make Modi Govt Look Good
Citing a media report in this regard, Jairam Ramesh asked if it was only to make PM Modi's government look good on GDP growth rates.
File photo of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday criticised the BJP government's plan to revise the base year to calculate the gross domestic product growth from the current 2011-12 to 2017-18, saying it was a "terrible" idea.
Citing a media report in this regard, Ramesh asked if it was only to make Modi 2.0 government look good on GDP growth rates.
He suggested that 2018-19 should be made the GDP base year as 2017-18 was "an abnormal year with notebandi (demonetisation) and hasty GST".
Govt wants 2017-18 as new GDP base year. Terrible idea! It was an abnormal year with notebandi & hasty GST. Is this only to make Modi Sarkar 2.0 look good on GDP growth rates? If you can't fix the economy, 'fix' the GDP? Base year should be 2018-19 insteadhttps://t.co/yBY9BjYs98— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 10, 2019
