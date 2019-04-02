LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2017 Lethpora CRPF Camp Attack 'Mastermind' Deported to India

Nisar Ahmed Tantre's brother, Noor Mohammad Tantre, was a senior JeM commander who was killed by security agencies last year.

Updated:April 2, 2019, 11:54 PM IST
File photo of Nisar Ahmed Tantre.
New Delhi: In a major success for security agencies, Nisar Ahmed Tantre, the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist accused of being a key conspirator in the 2017 attack on the Pulwama Lethpora CRPF camp, has been deported to India from Middle East where he escaped on an employment visa, a government official said.

