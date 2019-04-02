English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2017 Lethpora CRPF Camp Attack 'Mastermind' Deported to India
Nisar Ahmed Tantre's brother, Noor Mohammad Tantre, was a senior JeM commander who was killed by security agencies last year.
File photo of Nisar Ahmed Tantre.
New Delhi: In a major success for security agencies, Nisar Ahmed Tantre, the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist accused of being a key conspirator in the 2017 attack on the Pulwama Lethpora CRPF camp, has been deported to India from Middle East where he escaped on an employment visa, a government official said.
According to sources, Tantre's brother, Noor Mohammad Tantre, was a senior JeM commander who was killed by security agencies last year.
