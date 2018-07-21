GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Man Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Cow Smuggling in Rajasthan's Alwar

The deceased has been identified as Akbar Khan. He was allegedly transporting two cows from his native Kolganv village in Haryana to Ramgarh's Lalwandi village when a group of residents beat him to death.

Bhawani Deora | News18

Updated:July 21, 2018, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alwar: A Haryana resident was lynched on Saturday in Ramgarh area of the district on suspicion of cow smuggling. The incident comes a year after a man, in his 50s, was beaten to death by a group of alleged cow vigilantes in Alwar.

The deceased has been identified as Akbar Khan. He was allegedly transporting two cows from his native Kolganv village in Haryana to Ramgarh's Lalwandi village when a group of residents beat him to death.

The body has been kept in Alwar government hospital, while police are probing the matter.

The incident occurred just four days after the Supreme Court asked Centre to consider framing a new law on lynching. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that "horrendous act of mobocracy can't be allowed” and asked the Centre to make ‘lynching’ a separate offence and bring in a law.

Last year, Pehlu Khan, said to be in his fifties, was beaten up along with other members of his family by a group of alleged cow vigilantes on National Highway 8 in Rajasthan's Alwar district. Khan was being treated in district's Kailash hospital where he succumbed to injuries.



A similar incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh last month when a frenzied mob allegedly lynched a 45-year-old over rumours of cow slaughter. The man’s friend was seriously injured.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...