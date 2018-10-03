English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Audi R8 LMS GT3 Unveiled at Paris Motor Show
Following FIA homologation, the race cars will be battling internationally for points, victories and titles starting in January.
Audi R8 LMS GT3 (2019). (Image: Audi)
Loading...
Audi Sport customer racing presents its fourth new model in just four years: Following on from the radically new second-generation Audi R8 LMS (2015), the Audi RS 3 LMS TCR touring car (2016) and the Audi R8 LMS GT4 sports car (2017), the evolution of the Audi R8 LMS GT3 was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show on October 2, 2018. Michael-Julius Renz, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH, and Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing, revealed the model with the international exhibition visitors looking on. The new version of the model, successful worldwide in sprint and endurance racing, is tailored closely to the customer requirements regarding technology and operating costs.
Bathurst, Daytona, Dubai, Laguna Seca, Nürburgring, Sepang and Spa: Ever since the Audi R8 LMS made its debut in 2015, it has engraved its name in the winners’ lists of the major endurance races. Worldwide championship titles, plus international success in the FIA GT World Cup and Intercontinental GT Challenge complete the track record for the young winning car.
Optimization of the aerodynamics and cooling give greater consistency under various dynamic driving conditions. Durability of the power transmission elements is another focal area. For the teams, the evolution package of the Audi R8 LMS pays off both in terms of racing and economy: Moderate modifications of the overall concept and longer service intervals for the clutch and transmission represent sensible investments promising success in racing and optimally support amateurs. Whether the teams already own a second-generation Audi R8 LMS or buy a new model: the changes benefit everyone and are also suitable for retrofitting to existing race cars.
Following the world debut in Paris, Audi Sport will deliver the first customer race cars in November at a sales price of 398,000 euros (plus VAT). The evolution kit for retrofitting older model generations costs 28,000 euros (plus VAT). Following FIA homologation, the race cars will be battling internationally for points, victories and titles starting in January.
Bathurst, Daytona, Dubai, Laguna Seca, Nürburgring, Sepang and Spa: Ever since the Audi R8 LMS made its debut in 2015, it has engraved its name in the winners’ lists of the major endurance races. Worldwide championship titles, plus international success in the FIA GT World Cup and Intercontinental GT Challenge complete the track record for the young winning car.
Optimization of the aerodynamics and cooling give greater consistency under various dynamic driving conditions. Durability of the power transmission elements is another focal area. For the teams, the evolution package of the Audi R8 LMS pays off both in terms of racing and economy: Moderate modifications of the overall concept and longer service intervals for the clutch and transmission represent sensible investments promising success in racing and optimally support amateurs. Whether the teams already own a second-generation Audi R8 LMS or buy a new model: the changes benefit everyone and are also suitable for retrofitting to existing race cars.
Following the world debut in Paris, Audi Sport will deliver the first customer race cars in November at a sales price of 398,000 euros (plus VAT). The evolution kit for retrofitting older model generations costs 28,000 euros (plus VAT). Following FIA homologation, the race cars will be battling internationally for points, victories and titles starting in January.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanushree Dutta hasn’t been Given Protection Against Nana Patekar: Maha Govt
- Xiaomi Mi A1 Reportedly Explodes While Plugged in For Charging
- After Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji to Team Up With Aamir Khan?
- Freida Pinto Declares Support for Tanushree Dutta; Read Her Powerful Statement
- Xiaomi Mi A1 Reportedly Explodes While Plugged in For Charging
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...