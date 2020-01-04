English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
2019 CAT Results: 10 Candidates Score Perfect 100 Percentile
All ten candidates are men from technology and engineering background, officials said.
New Delhi: Ten candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), results of which were announced on Saturday.
The CAT conducted in 2019 saw the highest number of test takers in last 10 years, they added.
