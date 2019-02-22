English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 General Elections Could be World's Most Expensive: Expert
The 2014 Lok Sabha elections cost an estimated USD 5 billion and there is little doubt that the 2019 election will easily surpass that figure while also exceeding the combined US presidential and congressional elections in 2016 cost USD 6.5 billion.
File Photo of voters standing in queue to cast their votes (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Washington: The upcoming general elections in India will be the most expensive in Indian history and perhaps one of the most expensive ever held in any democratic country, a US-based expert has said.
The Election Commission of India is soon expected to announce its schedule for the polls to be held to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha.
"The combined US presidential and congressional elections in 2016 cost USD 6.5 billion. If the 2014 Lok Sabha elections cost an estimated USD 5 billion, there is little doubt the 2019 election will easily surpass that making India's elections the world's most expensive," Milan Vaishnav, senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think-tank told PTI.
"The uncertainty associated with the coming election polls suggest a narrowing gap between the BJP and the opposition only provides more fodder for an arms race in spending," he said.
Vaishnav has emerged as an authoritative voice on Indian elections, in particular, the funding aspects of it, over the years.
"While the outcome of the next general election is up in the air, one attribute about it is already well known: it will be the most expensive general election in Indian history and perhaps one of the most expensive ever held in any democratic society," Vaishnav wrote in an op-ed for Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a top American think-tank.
Noting that the 2014 general elections costed USD 5 billion, Vaishnav said it was not inconceivable that overall expenditure will double again this year.
"The exorbitant cost of Indian elections has become a cardinal fact of the Indian political economy that is widely acknowledged and lamented including by politicians and their donors. But it is not simply the material outlays that grab one's attention, it is the manner in which the money flows," he said.
Vaishnav rued that in India there is virtually zero transparency when it comes to political contributions.
It is next to impossible to either identify who has donated money to a politician or party or to figure out from where a politician has obtained his or her campaign funds, he said.
Very few donors are willing to disclose their political giving for fear of retribution should their preferred party not come to power, he noted.
The system of electoral bond, brought in by the current government, has not helped either, he argued.
The system lacks transparency, he said.
The Election Commission of India is soon expected to announce its schedule for the polls to be held to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha.
"The combined US presidential and congressional elections in 2016 cost USD 6.5 billion. If the 2014 Lok Sabha elections cost an estimated USD 5 billion, there is little doubt the 2019 election will easily surpass that making India's elections the world's most expensive," Milan Vaishnav, senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think-tank told PTI.
"The uncertainty associated with the coming election polls suggest a narrowing gap between the BJP and the opposition only provides more fodder for an arms race in spending," he said.
Vaishnav has emerged as an authoritative voice on Indian elections, in particular, the funding aspects of it, over the years.
"While the outcome of the next general election is up in the air, one attribute about it is already well known: it will be the most expensive general election in Indian history and perhaps one of the most expensive ever held in any democratic society," Vaishnav wrote in an op-ed for Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a top American think-tank.
Noting that the 2014 general elections costed USD 5 billion, Vaishnav said it was not inconceivable that overall expenditure will double again this year.
"The exorbitant cost of Indian elections has become a cardinal fact of the Indian political economy that is widely acknowledged and lamented including by politicians and their donors. But it is not simply the material outlays that grab one's attention, it is the manner in which the money flows," he said.
Vaishnav rued that in India there is virtually zero transparency when it comes to political contributions.
It is next to impossible to either identify who has donated money to a politician or party or to figure out from where a politician has obtained his or her campaign funds, he said.
Very few donors are willing to disclose their political giving for fear of retribution should their preferred party not come to power, he noted.
The system of electoral bond, brought in by the current government, has not helped either, he argued.
The system lacks transparency, he said.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Motors to Name the Upcoming Harrier 7-Seater SUV as Sierra?
- From Mahesh Bhatt to Swara Bhasker, Celebs Mourn Raj Kumar Barjatya’s Death, Attend Funeral
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Reaches Speed of 1300 Kilometers Per Hour; Sets New Record
- Fare Enough: Pilot Spells Out 'I'm Bored' Across the Sky During Test Flight
- Skyfall? Space Probe Takes Aim, Set to to Fire Bullet into Asteroid
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results