1-min read

2019 Padma Awards: See Complete List Here

Late actor Kader Khan, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, leader of Dalit theatre movement Waman Kendre, scientist Nambi Narayan, lawyer HS Phoolka were among awardees named by the President on Friday evening.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 11:14 PM IST
Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir is also among the Padma awardees. (Image: PTI)
On the eve of Republic Day, President Ramnath Kovind announced Padma awards. Late actor Kader Khan, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, leader of Dalit theatre movement Waman Kendre, scientist Nambi Narayan, lawyer HS Phoolka were among awardees named by the President on Friday evening.

Click here for the complete list of the 2019 Padma awardees.

One of the highest civilian awards of the country, Padma awards are divided in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are given in various disciplines of activities, art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service.



