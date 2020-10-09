2019 Sees Highest Cases of Crime Against STs in 5 Years, MP and Jaipur Consistently Worst State, City

The year 2019 saw the highest number of cases of crimes against Schedule Tribes in the previous five years. A total of 8,252 cases were registered in crimes against STs, which is the highest since 2015, according to data analysed by News18 from the year 2015 till 2019, the most recent year for which data is available. Among the 19 major cities of India, Jaipur has continued to report an overwhelming (over 40%) of all such cases. In 2019 it accounted for 65.6% of all such crimes.

The number of cases registered in 2019 translated into a 26.48% increase over the 6,524 cases registered in the previous year. Consequently the crime rate (calculated as crime per one lakh of population) against tribals also saw a jump from 6.3% in 2018 to 7.9% in 2019.

Among all states, Uttar Pradesh saw the biggest jump in the crime rate against STs in 2019. In 2018, the crime rate against STs in the state was registered as 12.8%. In the span of just one year the crime rate in UP against STs shot up to a staggering 63.6%.

The other remarkable factoid in the crime data made available by NCRB was that only two states - Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan - have together accounted for over 45% of all the crimes against Scheduled Tribes in the country for at least the past three years. Madhya Pradesh has consistently reported the highest number of crimes against STs followed by Rajasthan, in that order, since 2017 till 2019. Among the 19 metropolitan cities of the country, Jaipur alone, in 2019, accounted for 65.6% of all such crimes committed. In 2018, its share was 50.7% and in the year before that, Jaipur reported 41.4% of all such crimes committed in the 19 major cities of India.

In 2017, the share of crimes against STs in Madhya Pradesh as a percentage of total crimes committed against STs in the country was 32.1%. The same year Rajasthan's share in such crimes was 13.8%. The following year, the percentage share of such crimes in MP was 28.6% and in Rajasthan 16.8%. In 2019, both these states continued to dominate this list, with MP reporting 23.3% of all such crimes committed in the country and Rajasthan reporting 21.8% of such crimes.

MP reported highest crimes, registered under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, in crimes such as 'Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty' and 'Assault on Women' consistently over these years.

Kerala was among the states where the crime rate against STs has remained consistently high, and nearly unchanged, for at least three years. In 2017, the crime rate in Kerala was 29.7%, in 2018, it was 28.5% and a year later the crime rate in the state was 28.9%.