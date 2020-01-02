Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

2020 Declared Year of Artificial Intelligence in Telangana as Govt Signs MoUs with Cos, IITs

The Telangana government has signed a number of MoUs with several companies and IITs of Kharagpur and Hyderabad for growth in the state.

H Venkatesh | News18

Updated:January 2, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
2020 Declared Year of Artificial Intelligence in Telangana as Govt Signs MoUs with Cos, IITs
File photo of TRS leader and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology (IT) minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday declared 2020 as the year of artificial intelligence (AI) in the state, expressing contentment over several agreements signed with noted companies and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur for development in Telangana.

He also unveiled a poster and a logo to mark the year of AI at a programme in Hyderabad while IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated a website for the same.

The state government signed a number of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with companies like Intel, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Nvidia and Hexagon among others to boost IT and AI sectors.

The minister lauded the tie-up with IIT Kharagpur for setting up a centre for excellence in artificial intelligence in the state capital. IIT Hyderabad will also act as a strategic partner and provide infrastructure and basic facilities.

The minister said that the new businesses will be given all required permissions through the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS). The system was put in place by an act in 2014 for speedy processing of applications for various clearances required for setting up of industries in the state.

KT Rama Rao also launched pilot projects of registration and police departments on the occasion.

He hailed chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his keenness to push AI to the next level for rapid growth and development in the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram