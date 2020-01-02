2020 Declared Year of Artificial Intelligence in Telangana as Govt Signs MoUs with Cos, IITs
The Telangana government has signed a number of MoUs with several companies and IITs of Kharagpur and Hyderabad for growth in the state.
File photo of TRS leader and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao.
Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology (IT) minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday declared 2020 as the year of artificial intelligence (AI) in the state, expressing contentment over several agreements signed with noted companies and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur for development in Telangana.
He also unveiled a poster and a logo to mark the year of AI at a programme in Hyderabad while IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated a website for the same.
The state government signed a number of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with companies like Intel, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Nvidia and Hexagon among others to boost IT and AI sectors.
The minister lauded the tie-up with IIT Kharagpur for setting up a centre for excellence in artificial intelligence in the state capital. IIT Hyderabad will also act as a strategic partner and provide infrastructure and basic facilities.
The minister said that the new businesses will be given all required permissions through the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS). The system was put in place by an act in 2014 for speedy processing of applications for various clearances required for setting up of industries in the state.
KT Rama Rao also launched pilot projects of registration and police departments on the occasion.
He hailed chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his keenness to push AI to the next level for rapid growth and development in the state.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Begin New Year with On-stage PDA, Video Goes Viral
- Mother Accidentally Gifts a 'Creepy' Mermaid Doll Stuffed with Cocaine to Daughter
- Pak PM Imran Khan Says He Was 'Puzzled' When Dev Anand Asked Him to Enter Bollywood
- Films of the Decade: Why The Dirty Picture Represents the Year 2011 in Hindi Cinema
- 'The Book of Two Ways' Details the Deep-Rooted Egyptian Belief That 'Death Was a New Life'