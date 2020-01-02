2020 Declared Year of Artificial Intelligence in Telangana as Govt Signs MoUs with Cos, IITs

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology (IT) minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday declared 2020 as the year of artificial intelligence (AI) in the state, expressing contentment over several agreements signed with noted companies and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur for development in Telangana.

He also unveiled a poster and a logo to mark the year of AI at a programme in Hyderabad while IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated a website for the same.

The state government signed a number of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with companies like Intel, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Nvidia and Hexagon among others to boost IT and AI sectors.

The minister lauded the tie-up with IIT Kharagpur for setting up a centre for excellence in artificial intelligence in the state capital. IIT Hyderabad will also act as a strategic partner and provide infrastructure and basic facilities.

The minister said that the new businesses will be given all required permissions through the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS). The system was put in place by an act in 2014 for speedy processing of applications for various clearances required for setting up of industries in the state.

KT Rama Rao also launched pilot projects of registration and police departments on the occasion.

He hailed chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his keenness to push AI to the next level for rapid growth and development in the state.

