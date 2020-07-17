INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

2021 Haridwar Kumbh Cannot be Deferred, Says Akhara Parishad

For representation: People gather on the banks of river Ganga to pay obeisance in Haridwar. (File photo: PTI)

For representation: People gather on the banks of river Ganga to pay obeisance in Haridwar. (File photo: PTI)

However, becaused of the changed circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the manner of holding the congregation can be considered at the appropriate time, he said.

  • PTI Haridwar
  • Last Updated: July 17, 2020, 11:08 PM IST
Share this:

Akhara Parishad, an apex body of saints and seers, on Friday said the schedule of 2021 Haridwar Kumbh cannot be deferred and it will have to be held on time.

"The anniversary of nectar drops falling into the Ganga falls in April 2021. So the schedule of the Kumbh cannot be deferred under any circumstances. It will have to be held as per its muhurat," Akhara Parishad chief Mahanth Narendra Giri Ji Maharaj told reporters here.

However, becaused of the changed circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the manner of holding the congregation can be considered at the appropriate time, he said.

The pandemic has changed many things and if the crisis persists at the time of Kumbh next year some changes can be made in the manner in which the event can be held, he said.

Next Story
Loading