21 Arrested After Night of Violence in AMU; Situation Tense as Over 100 Students Injured in Police Action

Twenty one people have been arrested after students clashed with police at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during the protest against the amended citizenship law and the violence against Jamia Milia Islamia students in Delhi, police said on Monday.

"We have arrested 21 persons in the matter. Named FIR has been lodged against 56 persons and others unidentified. The process of hostel vacation is on and 25-30 per cent of them have been vacated, rest expected to be vacated by evening," SSP (Aligarh) Akash Kulhary told PTI.

The students at the prestigious university had been holding protests against the amended Citizenship Act that excludes Muslims for the past couple of days, but the agitation escalated after news of the violence against students of Jamia reached them on Sunday night.

The students clashed with police after they were refused permission to hold a solidarity march for their counterparts in Delhi. They broke the police cordon and cops alleged that stones were pelted on them.

Tension prevailed as police entered the campus and used batons and tear gas to control the situation. Officials said over a hundred students were injured in the police action, of which 60 had injuries from tear gas.

Aligarh Muslim University Registrar Abdul Hamid said the police entered the campus late Sunday night and clashes were reported from inside. Police also sealed all gates to the campus and the administration has closed the university till January 5.

Internet services in Aligarh, Saharanpur and Meerut stand suspended, DGP O P Singh said.

