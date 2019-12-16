Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

21 Arrested After Night of Violence in AMU; Situation Tense as Over 100 Students Injured in Police Action

The police said named FIR has been lodged against 56 persons and the hostels are being vacated.

News18.com

Updated:December 16, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
21 Arrested After Night of Violence in AMU; Situation Tense as Over 100 Students Injured in Police Action
A video grab of violence outside Aligarh Muslim University campus on Sunday. (News18)

Twenty one people have been arrested after students clashed with police at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during the protest against the amended citizenship law and the violence against Jamia Milia Islamia students in Delhi, police said on Monday.

"We have arrested 21 persons in the matter. Named FIR has been lodged against 56 persons and others unidentified. The process of hostel vacation is on and 25-30 per cent of them have been vacated, rest expected to be vacated by evening," SSP (Aligarh) Akash Kulhary told PTI.

The students at the prestigious university had been holding protests against the amended Citizenship Act that excludes Muslims for the past couple of days, but the agitation escalated after news of the violence against students of Jamia reached them on Sunday night.

The students clashed with police after they were refused permission to hold a solidarity march for their counterparts in Delhi. They broke the police cordon and cops alleged that stones were pelted on them.

Tension prevailed as police entered the campus and used batons and tear gas to control the situation. Officials said over a hundred students were injured in the police action, of which 60 had injuries from tear gas.

Aligarh Muslim University Registrar Abdul Hamid said the police entered the campus late Sunday night and clashes were reported from inside. Police also sealed all gates to the campus and the administration has closed the university till January 5.

Internet services in Aligarh, Saharanpur and Meerut stand suspended, DGP O P Singh said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram