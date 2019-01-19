21 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported After Living in Assam for 3 Years

Altogether 21 Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, were deported to their country on Saturday after two years in Assam from Sutarkandi-Karimganj Immigration Check Post (ICP) on the India-Bangladesh International Border, police said.After receiving approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the 21 foreigners were sent back to their country after being handed over by Assam Border Police and BSF to Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at the ICP, an Assam Police spokesman said here in Guwahati.The foreigners were detained for violation of the Passport Act, police sources in Cachar said, adding, they had illegally entered Assam through Tripura two years ago."The Bangladeshis were lodged at the detention centre in Cachar Central Jail in Silchar from where they were taken in a special bus to the border point to be handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities," Karimganj police said.The deported have been identified as Nasir Hussain, Abdul Wahid, Mohammad Khairul, Jahida Begum, Sufia Begum, Mihir Pebel Mia, Safique Islam, Saveel Ahmad, Ramjan Ali, Bablu Ahmad, Suman Fakir, Masum Ahmad, Nazim Uddin, Asraful Alam Chowdhury, Litun Kanti Das, Tofique Ali, Raju Ahmad, Dilwar Hussain, Md Sukkur, Samim Ahmad and Rubel Ahmad.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.