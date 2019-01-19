English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
21 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported After Living in Assam for 3 Years
The foreigners were detained for violation of the Passport Act, police sources in Cachar said, adding, they had illegally entered Assam through Tripura two years ago.
The 21 foreigners were sent back to their country after being handed over by Assam Border Police and BSF to Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at the ICP. (Image: ANI)
Loading...
Karimganj/Guwahati: Altogether 21 Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, were deported to their country on Saturday after two years in Assam from Sutarkandi-Karimganj Immigration Check Post (ICP) on the India-Bangladesh International Border, police said.
After receiving approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the 21 foreigners were sent back to their country after being handed over by Assam Border Police and BSF to Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at the ICP, an Assam Police spokesman said here in Guwahati.
The foreigners were detained for violation of the Passport Act, police sources in Cachar said, adding, they had illegally entered Assam through Tripura two years ago.
"The Bangladeshis were lodged at the detention centre in Cachar Central Jail in Silchar from where they were taken in a special bus to the border point to be handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities," Karimganj police said.
The deported have been identified as Nasir Hussain, Abdul Wahid, Mohammad Khairul, Jahida Begum, Sufia Begum, Mihir Pebel Mia, Safique Islam, Saveel Ahmad, Ramjan Ali, Bablu Ahmad, Suman Fakir, Masum Ahmad, Nazim Uddin, Asraful Alam Chowdhury, Litun Kanti Das, Tofique Ali, Raju Ahmad, Dilwar Hussain, Md Sukkur, Samim Ahmad and Rubel Ahmad.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
After receiving approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the 21 foreigners were sent back to their country after being handed over by Assam Border Police and BSF to Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at the ICP, an Assam Police spokesman said here in Guwahati.
The foreigners were detained for violation of the Passport Act, police sources in Cachar said, adding, they had illegally entered Assam through Tripura two years ago.
"The Bangladeshis were lodged at the detention centre in Cachar Central Jail in Silchar from where they were taken in a special bus to the border point to be handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities," Karimganj police said.
The deported have been identified as Nasir Hussain, Abdul Wahid, Mohammad Khairul, Jahida Begum, Sufia Begum, Mihir Pebel Mia, Safique Islam, Saveel Ahmad, Ramjan Ali, Bablu Ahmad, Suman Fakir, Masum Ahmad, Nazim Uddin, Asraful Alam Chowdhury, Litun Kanti Das, Tofique Ali, Raju Ahmad, Dilwar Hussain, Md Sukkur, Samim Ahmad and Rubel Ahmad.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: NGT Slams Volkswagen, New Wagon R Bookings Open and More
- Sridevi Bungalow: Janhvi Kapoor Walks Away When Asked About Priya Prakash Varrier Film
- Jawa Motorcycles Open 1st Dealership in Nashik, Total 11 Showrooms Across India
- Need to Focus on Alternative Fuels: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
- The 10 Year Challenge on Facebook: Intelligent Algorithms Aside, Are we The Product, Again?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results