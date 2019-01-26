English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
21 Children Receive Bravery Awards, Lose Out on Rajpath Honours Amid ICCW-Govt Tussle
In the past, the NGO used to select the children for bravery awards, which were presented on Republic Day by the president. For the first time, online entries were also invited for the awards and a good 900 applications were received.
The Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) conferred bravery awards on 21 children. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: The Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) conferred bravery awards on 21 children, but this year differently. The awards were divided into two categories, namely Bal Shakti Puraskar for individuals efforts and Bal Kalyan Puraskar to institutions or individuals working for children.
In the past, the NGO used to select the children for bravery awards, which were presented on Republic Day by the president. For the first time, online entries were also invited for the awards and a good 900 applications were received.
Amid a tussle with the government, it distanced itself from ICCW this year. It was after its financial integrity was questioned by the Delhi High Court during the hearing of a writ petition
The Women and Child Development Ministry has also filed an FIR against the ICCW over alleged embezzlement of funds. The ministry was funding ICCW for the National Creche Scheme as well as the National Bravery Awards.
The Rashtriya Bal Puraskar was presented to 26 recipients on Tuesday.
However, ICCW had already selected these children for its awards and held a separate function on Friday to felicitate them.
The Bharat Award was conferred on two children for separate acts of valour by Vice Admiral Raman Puri, retired flag office commanding in chief, Eastern Naval Command.
Nine-year-old Gurugu Hima Priya and 14-year-old Soumyadip Jana, both from Jammu, were awarded for bravely confronting heavily armed terrorists, according to a statement by the NGO.
The Geeta Chopra Award was posthumously conferred on 15-year-old Nitisha Negi, a resident of Delhi, who sacrificed her life in an attempt to save a friend from drowning in sea, the statement said.
The Sanjay Chopra Award was given to 7-year-old Gohil Jayrajsinh who saved his friend from a leopard attack, it said.
Anika Jaimini (9) of Rajasthan, Camelia Kathy Kharbyngar (14) of Meghalaya and Situ Malik (15) of Odisha were conferred with the Bapu Gaidhani Awards.
Jaimini fearlessly confronted her kidnapper and foiled the kidnapping bid. Kharbyngar saved her 17-year-old mentally challenged brother, who was trapped in a raging
fire at their residence. Malik dragged his uncle to safety when after a crocodile attacked him, the statement said.
