21 Fresh Cases Coronavirus Reported in Jammu and Kashmir; Total Stands at 245
More than 48,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation.
A man wearing a facemask and googles stands along a street during government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outskirts of Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
Twenty-one people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 245, officials said here.
Of the fresh cases, 17 are from the Kashmir valley and four from Jammu region, they said.
"Twenty-one fresh cases were detected today in Jammu and Kashmir," a government official said, adding that the coronavirus count in the state stood at 245 - 197 in Kashmir and 48 in Jammu.
There has been a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past week.
Four patients have died due to the disease in the state so far and six have recovered.
