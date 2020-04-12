Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

21 Fresh Cases Coronavirus Reported in Jammu and Kashmir; Total Stands at 245

More than 48,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 8:57 PM IST

A man wearing a facemask and googles stands along a street during government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outskirts of Srinagar. (Image: AFP)

Twenty-one people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 245, officials said here.

Of the fresh cases, 17 are from the Kashmir valley and four from Jammu region, they said.

"Twenty-one fresh cases were detected today in Jammu and Kashmir," a government official said, adding that the coronavirus count in the state stood at 245 - 197 in Kashmir and 48 in Jammu.

There has been a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past week.

Four patients have died due to the disease in the state so far and six have recovered.

More than 48,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation.



Photogallery

