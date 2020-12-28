News18 Logo

21 Inmates of Bareilly Central Jail Test Positive for Coronavirus During Routine Check-up

Representational Image

The inmates, who have tested positive for coronavirus, have been put in another barrack in the jail, and they are being treated, officials said.

As many as 49 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district with 21 that of inmates in Bareilly Central Jail, officials said on Monday.

DIG of Bareilly Central Jail Anand Pandey said, "Every Sunday, routine check-up is done, and 21 inmates have tested positive.

The inmates, who have tested positive have been put in another barrack in the jail, and they are being treated." The central jail was sanitised while efforts are on to ascertain which inmate first got the coronavirus, he said.


