21 Minor Boys from Bihar Rescued from Traffickers in Kolkata, Three Arrested

Kolkata Police Image for representation.

Acting on a tip-off by Bachpan Bachao Andolan founded by Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, policemen intercepted the bus in Babughat area on Monday morning.

Twenty-one minor boys hailing from Bihar were rescued from a moving bus in central Kolkata's Babughat area on Monday when the entire West Bengal is under lockdown, a police officer said. Three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in trafficking of the boys, he said.

"These boys were being trafficked from Bihar's Samastipur district. Probably they were meant to be employed as child labour. We are probing the matter," the IPS officer said. Acting on a tip-off by Bachpan Bachao Andolan founded by Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, policemen intercepted the bus in Babughat area on Strand Road around 5:30 AM, he said.

The three arrested persons are being interrogated. The West Bengal government has imposed state-wide lockdown on Monday to stem the spread of COVID-19.

