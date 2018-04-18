English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhya Pradesh Sone River Accident: 21 of Wedding Party Reported Killed as Mini-Truck Falls Off Bridge
Expressing deep sorrow over the accident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, the district collector said.
Bhopal: At least 21 members of a wedding party were killed when a mini-truck carrying them fell off a bridge over the Sone river in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh late on Tuesday, officials said.
They said that the casualties might go up as many more people were trapped inside the vehicle.
The injured were admitted to the district hospital.
The mini-truck fell off the Jogdaha bridge near Amelia in Bahri police station area of the district, he said.
The vehicle fell about 60-70-foot down onto the dry river bed. Efforts were on to pull out the truck.
The site is about 42 km from the Sidhi district headquarters, he said.
Both the district collector and the district police chief reached the spot and were supervising the rescue operation, the officials added.
(With PTI inputs)
सीधी जिले में सोन नदी के जोगदहा पुल पर हुआ दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें और घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ मिले। जिन परिवारों ने अपनों को खो दिया है उन्हें संबल प्रदान करें।— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 17, 2018
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
