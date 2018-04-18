GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Madhya Pradesh Sone River Accident: 21 of Wedding Party Reported Killed as Mini-Truck Falls Off Bridge

Expressing deep sorrow over the accident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, the district collector said.

News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2018, 8:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Madhya Pradesh Sone River Accident: 21 of Wedding Party Reported Killed as Mini-Truck Falls Off Bridge
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Bhopal: At least 21 members of a wedding party were killed when a mini-truck carrying them fell off a bridge over the Sone river in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh late on Tuesday, officials said.

They said that the casualties might go up as many more people were trapped inside the vehicle.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital.

Expressing deep sorrow over the accident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, the district collector said.



The mini-truck fell off the Jogdaha bridge near Amelia in Bahri police station area of the district, he said.

The vehicle fell about 60-70-foot down onto the dry river bed. Efforts were on to pull out the truck.

The site is about 42 km from the Sidhi district headquarters, he said.

Both the district collector and the district police chief reached the spot and were supervising the rescue operation, the officials added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Recommended For You