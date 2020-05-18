21 Overseas Returnees among 29 Fresh Covid-19 Cases in Kerala

The COVID-19 graph in Kerala continued its rising trend on Monday with 29 new cases being reported, taking the total to 630.

Twenty one of the new patients are returnees from abroad and seven from other states, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

One man has contracted the disease through contact, he said.

The total active cases rose to 130 as the state continued to witness new cases in recent days. There was also no discharge for the second straight day on Monday.

Of the new cases, Kollam reported six cases, Thrissur four and Thiruvananthapuram, and Kannur three each.

Pathnamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kasaragod recorded two cases each while one case each was from Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, Vijayan said.