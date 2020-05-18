INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

21 Overseas Returnees among 29 Fresh Covid-19 Cases in Kerala

Image used for representation. (Photo: News18)

Image used for representation. (Photo: News18)

The total active cases rose to 130 as the state continued to witness new cases in recent days. There was also no discharge for the second straight day on Monday.

  • Soni C Thiruvananthapuram
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
Share this:

The COVID-19 graph in Kerala continued its rising trend on Monday with 29 new cases being reported, taking the total to 630.

Twenty one of the new patients are returnees from abroad and seven from other states, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

One man has contracted the disease through contact, he said.

The total active cases rose to 130 as the state continued to witness new cases in recent days. There was also no discharge for the second straight day on Monday.

Of the new cases, Kollam reported six cases, Thrissur four and Thiruvananthapuram, and Kannur three each.

Pathnamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kasaragod recorded two cases each while one case each was from Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, Vijayan said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading