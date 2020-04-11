Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

21 Positive COVID-19 Cases Sees Services at Delhi State Cancer Institute Suspended

The Delhi government-run facility was sanitised during the day and another round of sanitisation will take place on Monday, a senior official said.

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2020, 5:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India
Image for representative purposes only.

Services at the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) here have been suspended till further notice in view of 21 people testing positive for coronavirus at the facility, officials said on Saturday.

The Delhi government-run facility was sanitised during the day and another round of sanitisation will take place on Monday, a senior official said.

"Admitted patients have been shifted to a private facility nearby and services at the facility have been temporarily suspended. So, till further notice, it will remain suspended," the senior official told PTI.

Three cancer patients admitted to DSCI had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of cases reported at the hospital to 21.

Earlier this week, a doctor and nine para-medical staff had also tested positive for the virus at the hospital.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 903 on Friday, with 183 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, taking the toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi to 14, according to the Delhi government authorities.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    6,634

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    7,529

    +768*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    652

    +137*  

  • Total DEATHS

    242

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,221,665

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,714,014

    +15,179

  • Cured/Discharged

    388,577

     

  • Total DEATHS

    103,772

    +1,088
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres