'21 Roads Closed Illegally': KTR Urges Centre to Merge Secunderabad Cantonment Board With GHMC

Expressing concern over the “illegal" closure of 21 roads by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) and the inconvenience faced by commuters, Telangana IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday urged the Centre to work with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for rapid development and improve facilities.

Taking to his Twitter, Rao expressed discontent and accused the Centre of remaining a mute spectator regarding the issue. Addressing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, he accused union minister Ajay Bhatt of misinformation in the parliament for stating that two roads were closed in the cantonment area in Secunderabad. KTR said 21 roads were closed by the cantonment board and are causing inconvenience to the people. “This highly objectionable & illegal closure of roads is causing heartburn among millions of civilians in and around the Secunderabad Cantonment area," he said.

Dear @rajnathsingh Ji, your junior minister are unaware of ground realities While 21 roads have been closed illegally & people are inconvenienced, your Govt reports only 2! If the SCB can’t provide basic facilities for citizens, request you to merge it with GHMC & resolve pic.twitter.com/MGWU9EMHXm — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 18, 2021

“If the SCB can’t provide basic facilities for citizens, request you to merge it with GHMC and resolve," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.