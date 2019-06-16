21-Year-Old Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor Boy Commits Suicide in Mumbai Sessions Court

Mumbai: A 21-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a minor committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of Goregaon’s Dindoshi Sessions Court on Saturday.

Police said the man identified as Vikas Pawar was arrested on December 9, 2015. He was accused of sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy and charged under various sections of the IPC pertaining to unnatural sex as well as sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Pawar was remanded to judicial custody and lodged in the Arthur Road jail from where he was escorted to the Dindoshi Sessions court for the hearing.

On Saturday afternoon, when he was being escorted out of the court after his hearing, he pushed the guard escorting him and jumped from the sixth floor of the court building. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali but was declared brought dead.

“We have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the reason for the suicide,” said a police officer.