English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
21-year-old Engineering Student Drowns in Odisha River
His friends tried to pull him out but their efforts went in vain. The student's body was fished out by fire service personnel and local divers.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: An engineering student drowned in the Kuakhai river near here on Sunday afternoon, a fire service official said.
The deceased, identified as M Khatua (21), was a final year student of a private engineering college here.
The incident happened at Bankuala on the outskirts of the state capital when the student, along with his friends, was taking a bath in the river, the fire service official said.
His friends tried to pull him out but their efforts went in vain, he said.
The student's body was fished out by fire service personnel and local divers.
The body was then sent to a hospital. and sent to hospital where doctors declated him dead, the official said.
The deceased, identified as M Khatua (21), was a final year student of a private engineering college here.
The incident happened at Bankuala on the outskirts of the state capital when the student, along with his friends, was taking a bath in the river, the fire service official said.
His friends tried to pull him out but their efforts went in vain, he said.
The student's body was fished out by fire service personnel and local divers.
The body was then sent to a hospital. and sent to hospital where doctors declated him dead, the official said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonakshi Sinha, Four Others Booked for Allegedly Cheating an Event Organiser of Rs 32 Lakh
- India Leg of Asian Snooker Tournament Postponed Indefinitely Over Pakistan Players' Visa Denial
- Nick Jonas' Sister-in-law Danielle to Trolls: Everyone Should Stop Thinking We Don’t Like Priyanka
- Oscars Readies Itself for Awarding Best in Film Business, Bollywood Remembers Sridevi
- Facebook Does Not Mind Accepting User Health Data From Other Apps, Because well, Isn't Collecting All Data Good?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results