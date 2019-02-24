LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
21-year-old Engineering Student Drowns in Odisha River

His friends tried to pull him out but their efforts went in vain. The student's body was fished out by fire service personnel and local divers.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
21-year-old Engineering Student Drowns in Odisha River
Image for representation only.
Bhubaneswar: An engineering student drowned in the Kuakhai river near here on Sunday afternoon, a fire service official said.

The deceased, identified as M Khatua (21), was a final year student of a private engineering college here.

The incident happened at Bankuala on the outskirts of the state capital when the student, along with his friends, was taking a bath in the river, the fire service official said.

His friends tried to pull him out but their efforts went in vain, he said.

The student's body was fished out by fire service personnel and local divers.

The body was then sent to a hospital. and sent to hospital where doctors declated him dead, the official said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
