21-Year-Old IIT-Delhi Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room

Gopal Maloo, from Hooghly in West Bengal, was a first year student of Masters in Chemistry at the institute. He was found hanging form the ceiling fan of his room at Nilgiri Hostel, they said.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2018, 6:23 PM IST
(Representative image.)
New Delhi: A 21-year-old student of IIT-Delhi was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday, the police said.

Police said that Maloo had on April 10 tried to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills, and was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

Reason behind Maloo taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, they said.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
