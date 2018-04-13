English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
21-Year-Old IIT-Delhi Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room
Gopal Maloo, from Hooghly in West Bengal, was a first year student of Masters in Chemistry at the institute. He was found hanging form the ceiling fan of his room at Nilgiri Hostel, they said.
New Delhi: A 21-year-old student of IIT-Delhi was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday, the police said.
Gopal Maloo, from Hooghly in West Bengal, was a first year student of Masters in Chemistry at the institute. He was found hanging form the ceiling fan of his room at Nilgiri Hostel, they said.
Police said that Maloo had on April 10 tried to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills, and was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.
Reason behind Maloo taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, they said.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
