21-Year-Old Jaipur Boy Cracks Judicial Exam in 1st Attempt, Set to Become Youngest Judge in India

Singh, who completed his five-year LLB from Rajasthan University in April, said he is elated with the success.

November 22, 2019
21-Year-Old Jaipur Boy Cracks Judicial Exam in 1st Attempt, Set to Become Youngest Judge in India
At just 21 years of age, Mayank Pratap Singh from Mansarovar in Jaipur has made history by cracking the Rajasthan Judicial Services exam in his very first attempt. He is now set to become the youngest judge in the country.

Singh, who completed his five-year LLB from Rajasthan University in April, said he is elated with the news. "I was always drawn towards the judicial services going by the importance and respect reserved for the judges in the society. I took admission in 2014 in the five-year LLB course from the Rajasthan University, which ended this year," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier this year, the Rajasthan High Court had reduced the minimum age of appearing the RJS exam from 23 to 21. The selected candidates will enter the service as judicial magistrate after a two-year probation period.

"I could appear in the exam only because the minimum age was reduced. Had it not been so then I would not have been eligible. The move is going to benefit me because now I will get more time to learn and do more work and serve more people in my career," he added.

