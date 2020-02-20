21-year-old Law Student Raped by Lawyer and His Accomplice in Uttar Pradesh
The incident happened on February 15 in Bahedi area of the district, Bahedi SHO Pankaj Pant said.
Representative image.
Bareilly (UP): A law student was allegedly raped by a lawyer and his accomplice inside his chamber in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district last week, police said on Thursday.
The woman, said to be around 21, had gone to the chamber where the lawyer and his accomplice raped her, the SHO added.
An FIR has been registered on Wednesday following a complaint by the victim's mother, he further said. A manhunt is on for the accused men who are absconding, Pant said.
