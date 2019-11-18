21-year-old Man Stabbed to Death by Three Men in South Delhi's Madangir Area

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three men following an argument in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj alias Lavi, a resident of Madangir. He worked as a helper with a dentist, they said.

The police were informed about the incident at around 11.12 pm on Sunday night. Manoj was rushed to a nearby hospital by his relatives but was declared brought dead, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Stab injuries were found on the Manoj's body, he said. A case of murder has been registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station and investigation has been initiated, he added.

Initial probe revealed that the deceased was allegedly stabbed by three persons after they had a heated argument, the officer said.

The trigger behind the argument will be ascertained after the accused are nabbed, the officer added. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, the police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

