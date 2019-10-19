21-year-old MBA Student Dies While Practising Ramp Walk in Bengaluru College
The student has been identified as Shalini, a first-year MBA student at a college in Peenya, an industrial area in Bengaluru.
Image for representation.
A 21-year-old MBA student died while she was practising ramp walk for “freshers’ day” at her college in Bengaluru’s Peenya, with police suspecting a cardiac arrest to be the cause.
The student has been identified as Shalini, a first-year MBA student at a college in Peenya, an industrial area in Bengaluru.
"Student died while practising ramp walk for the freshers’ day celebration in her college. The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest. She was standing near the stage after her turn when she fell to the ground," Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashi Kumar said on Friday.
The entire incident was captured in the CCTV at the premises. "The other students immediately took her to the nearest hospital, where she was declared brought dead," police added.
A case has been registered in Peenya police station and a probe in the case is on.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Unseen Pictures From Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Wedding Surface, See Here
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right