21-year-old MBA Student Dies While Practising Ramp Walk in Bengaluru College

A 21-year-old MBA student died while she was practising ramp walk for “freshers’ day” at her college in Bengaluru’s Peenya, with police suspecting a cardiac arrest to be the cause.

The student has been identified as Shalini, a first-year MBA student at a college in Peenya, an industrial area in Bengaluru.

"Student died while practising ramp walk for the freshers’ day celebration in her college. The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest. She was standing near the stage after her turn when she fell to the ground," Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashi Kumar said on Friday.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV at the premises. "The other students immediately took her to the nearest hospital, where she was declared brought dead," police added.

A case has been registered in Peenya police station and a probe in the case is on.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.