Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

21-year-old MBA Student Dies While Practising Ramp Walk in Bengaluru College

The student has been identified as Shalini, a first-year MBA student at a college in Peenya, an industrial area in Bengaluru.

News18.com

Updated:October 19, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
21-year-old MBA Student Dies While Practising Ramp Walk in Bengaluru College
Image for representation.

A 21-year-old MBA student died while she was practising ramp walk for “freshers’ day” at her college in Bengaluru’s Peenya, with police suspecting a cardiac arrest to be the cause.

The student has been identified as Shalini, a first-year MBA student at a college in Peenya, an industrial area in Bengaluru.

"Student died while practising ramp walk for the freshers’ day celebration in her college. The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest. She was standing near the stage after her turn when she fell to the ground," Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashi Kumar said on Friday.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV at the premises. "The other students immediately took her to the nearest hospital, where she was declared brought dead," police added.

A case has been registered in Peenya police station and a probe in the case is on.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram