21-year-old Mumbai Boy Arrested for Sexually Abusing, Impregnating His Teen Sister

The matter came to light on Saturday when the girl, a college student, felt unwell and was taken to the state-run Cama Hospital at Dhobitalao by her father.

November 19, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
21-year-old Mumbai Boy Arrested for Sexually Abusing, Impregnating His Teen Sister
Mumbai: A Mumbai police have arrested a 21-year-old boy for allegedly impregnating his 16-year-old sister.

The matter came to light on Saturday when the girl, a college student, felt unwell and was taken to the state-run Cama Hospital at Dhobitalao by her father.

“After an examination, the doctor revealed that the girl was two months pregnant. Her parents were shocked when she revealed that her brother had sexually abused her around August,” assistant police inspector Raju Pachorkar was quoted as saying by Times of India.

A case of rape has been filed against the brother under the Pocso Act. The girl’s mother reportedly suffers from a long-standing ailment and her father remained busy at work and in taking care of his wife, the police said.

