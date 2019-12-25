Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

21-year-old Nagpur Woman Concocts Kidnapping Story for Trip With Boyfriend, Says Police

The parents alleged that four men forced their daughter into a four-wheeler while she was on way to college, and took her to a secluded place, from where she somehow managed to escape.

PTI

Updated:December 25, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
21-year-old Nagpur Woman Concocts Kidnapping Story for Trip With Boyfriend, Says Police
Representative image.

Nagpur: A young woman from Nagpur concocted a story about her own abduction to hide the fact from her family that she had gone out with her boyfriend, said police on Wednesday. Sunil Gangurde, Inspector of the Gittikhadan Police Station, said the 21-year-old woman along with her parents filed a kidnapping complaint at 8pm on Monday.

The parents alleged that four men forced their daughter into a four-wheeler while she was on way to college, and took her to a secluded place, from where she somehow managed to escape, he said, quoting from the complaint.

Soon after, the police swung into action and took the woman to the spot where she was ostensibly taken. Nagpur Crime Branch teams also joined the probe and rushed to the spot.

However, the police grew suspicious after finding contradiction in her statements. The police then checked CCTV footage near her college and noticed the woman, a BA second year student, going with a young man on a motorcycle, Gangurde said.

The police confronted the woman with the evidence in front of her family after which she confessed to cooking up the kidnapping story, he said. After attending classes, the woman came out of the college and left with her boyfriend for Waki, a place on outskirts of Nagpur city, police said.

The woman's boyfriend later dropped her near her house in the Seminary Hill area, they said. Realising she will be scolded by family members for going out without informing them, the woman came up with the fake kidnapping story, the police said.

The woman thought the matter would end up with parents believing her story. However, her parents approached the police, leading to the entire 'abduction' drama coming out in the open, they said. A police official said no case has been registered in this regard so far.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram