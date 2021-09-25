CHANGE LANGUAGE
21-year-old NDA Cadet from Maldives Collapses During 'Josh' Training Run, Dies

NDA spokesperson could not be reached for comment. (Image: News18)

He was undergoing training at the NDA for the last six months, said Pornima Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

A 21-year-old cadet of the National Defense Academy (NDA) in Pune district died on Saturday after collapsing during a training activity, police said. Mohd Sultan Ibrahim, the deceased, was from Maldives. He was undergoing training at the NDA for the last six months, said Pornima Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3).

During a "josh run" of 12 km the cadet reportedly collapsed and was declared brought dead at the hospital on the NDA premises, she added. She had asked the inspector of Uttam Nagar police station, under which jurisdiction the NDA falls, to conduct an inquiry into the death, the DCP said.

NDA spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

first published:September 25, 2021, 23:31 IST