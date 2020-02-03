21-year-old Odisha Woman Set on Fire for Failing to Bring Dowry, In-laws Arrested
The in-laws allegedly tied the woman to a cot and set her on fire after sprinkling kerosene on her. She was rescued by the neighbours and is now battling for life a hospital in Cuttack with 60 per cent burns.
Representative image.
Kendrapara (Odisha): A 21-year-old woman was set on fire allegedly by her in-laws after failing to get dowry in Odisha's Kendrapara district, and three of the five accused were arrested on Monday, police said.
The five allegedly tied the woman to a cot and set her on fire after sprinkling kerosene on her. She was rescued by the neighbours and is now battling for life at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack with 60 per cent burns.
The woman's husband is currently employed as a plumber in Oman and was not involved in the crime, police said. Her parents-in-law and sister-in-law were at large since the incident on Saturday and they were arrested on Monday.
Two other accused - her another sister-in-law and her husband - are absconding. Quoting from the complaint filed in this regard, a police official said the woman was tortured for dowry by her
in-laws since her marriage in June, 2018.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These 2 Brothers Recreated 'Toy Story 3' over 8 Years Using Stop-Motion and Real Toys
- Cricket Fans Play the Guessing Game as 'Mysterious' Man Dancing With Chahal Intrigues Internet
- Shakira's Super Bowl 'Tongue' Steals the Show through Relatable Memes on Twitter
- Ram Gopal Varma Gave Bhoot Title to Karan Johar in Just One Call
- Google Maps Traffic Info Can be Tricked Easily, But You Shouldn't Stop Trusting it Just yet