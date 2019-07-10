Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

21-year-old Out on Bail After Cheating Health Ministry of Crores Tries to Pull Con Again, Arrested

The accused was earlier arrested for siphoning off Rs 3.8 crore from the Health Ministry. After he was released on bail, police received a similar complaint from the Ministry of Labour and Employment and arrested him.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
21-year-old Out on Bail After Cheating Health Ministry of Crores Tries to Pull Con Again, Arrested
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man has been arrested for creating a fake identity card by posing as a Pay and Accounts officer of the central government to siphon off money from accounts of various ministries through fake bills, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was arrested by Delhi Police after he fraudulently withdrew over Rs 3.8 crore from the accounts of the Health Ministry, Anyesh Roy, DCP (Cyber crime), said.

He was released on bail a few weeks back and he hatched another conspiracy.

The Delhi Police had again, on June 25, received a similar complaint from the Ministry of Labour and Employment regarding an e-mail from one Lalit Dagar, who claimed to be the newly appointed Pay & Accounts Officer of the ministry's Directorate General of Employment in Chennai, the officer said.

The accused had requested the approval of his user-ID on the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) and had also mentioned a mobile number and a landline number, but because of the alert officials in the ministry, he was nabbed.

"The accused, identified as Noor Mohammad, a resident of Moregaon in Assam, along with his associates, had earlier managed to successfully create and get approved a fake ID of PAO Officer in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and managed to fraudulently create bills and thus, transfer money to the tune of Rs 3.86 crores to multiple bank accounts," Roy said.

Similar complaints have also been received from other ministries including Coal, Civil Aviation and Law, in which Mohammad had attempted to get a fake and bogus PFMS IDs approved, the DCP said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram