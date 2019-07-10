21-year-old Out on Bail After Cheating Health Ministry of Crores Tries to Pull Con Again, Arrested

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man has been arrested for creating a fake identity card by posing as a Pay and Accounts officer of the central government to siphon off money from accounts of various ministries through fake bills, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was arrested by Delhi Police after he fraudulently withdrew over Rs 3.8 crore from the accounts of the Health Ministry, Anyesh Roy, DCP (Cyber crime), said.

He was released on bail a few weeks back and he hatched another conspiracy.

The Delhi Police had again, on June 25, received a similar complaint from the Ministry of Labour and Employment regarding an e-mail from one Lalit Dagar, who claimed to be the newly appointed Pay & Accounts Officer of the ministry's Directorate General of Employment in Chennai, the officer said.

The accused had requested the approval of his user-ID on the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) and had also mentioned a mobile number and a landline number, but because of the alert officials in the ministry, he was nabbed.

"The accused, identified as Noor Mohammad, a resident of Moregaon in Assam, along with his associates, had earlier managed to successfully create and get approved a fake ID of PAO Officer in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and managed to fraudulently create bills and thus, transfer money to the tune of Rs 3.86 crores to multiple bank accounts," Roy said.

Similar complaints have also been received from other ministries including Coal, Civil Aviation and Law, in which Mohammad had attempted to get a fake and bogus PFMS IDs approved, the DCP said.