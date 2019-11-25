Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

21-year-old Punjab Woman Working at Grocery Store Found Dead in Canada

The family said the Canadian police did not say anything else. The family members were shocked to receive the news. Her mother, who had gone to Canada to meet her daughter three months ago, was inconsolable.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
21-year-old Punjab Woman Working at Grocery Store Found Dead in Canada
Image for representation.

Chandigarh: A 21-year-old woman, hailing from Punjab's Jalandhar district, was allegedly killed in Canada, her family members said on Monday.

Prabhleen Kaur, who was living in Surrey in the UK, had gone to Canada three years ago on a study visa, her family in Jalandhar said.

Kaur's father Gurdial Singh said he received a call from the Canadian police at 6 am on Sunday, informing him about his daughter's death.

He said the Canadian police did not say anything else.

After completing her studies, Kaur was working at a grocery store, the family said.

The family members were shocked to receive the news of Kaur's death. Her mother, who had gone to Canada to meet her daughter three months ago, was inconsolable.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram