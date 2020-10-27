21-year-old Shot Dead in Broad Daylight Outside Her College in Faridabad, 2 Accused Arrested

A 21-year-old woman was shot dead outside her college in Ballabgarh in Haryana's Faridabad district on Monday. The police said they have arrested the main accused and his accomplice after a manhunt which went on for hours. The woman had come out of her college after appearing for an exam when the incident took place, ACP, Ballabgarh, Jaiveer Singh Rathi, said.

The accused, who arrived at the spot in a vehicle, tried to pull the woman inside, in a possible bid to abduct her, but she resisted after which one of the accused shot her. She was taken to a hospital, but succumbed to injuries, the ACP said.

#CaughtOnCam | 21-year-old woman shot dead in Haryana's Faridabad by alleged molester.

He said during preliminary investigation, it has emerged that one of the accused was known to her. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, Rathi said.

Addressing the media on the matter, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "The culprit in the Ballabhgarh incident has been arrested. Strict action will be taken against the culprit."

Home Minister Anil Vij assured the family of justice and said an special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the matter. "Both accused involved in the brutal murder of a girl student in Faridabad last evening arrested. The murder weapon has been recovered. An SIT led by ACP Crime Anil Kumar will ensure quick probe and time-bound trial to ensure justice to the family," he said.