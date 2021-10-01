21-Year-Old Stabs Woman Classmate to Death in Kerala

A youth on Friday stabbed his classmate to death at Pala St Thomas College, near Kottayam, police said.

Police have taken into custody 21-year old Abhishek, a Koothattukulam native, for allegedly stabbing his classmate Nithina to death.

“The incident happened in the afternoon. As per the preliminary information we have, the couple were earlier in a relationship. However, we are probing all angles," police told PTI.

The victim is a resident of Vaikom, police said.

Both were degree students of Pala St Thomas College.

