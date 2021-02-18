News18 Logo

india

21-Year-Old UP Woman Attacked by Fiance Dies at Jhansi Hospital
1-MIN READ

21-Year-Old UP Woman Attacked by Fiance Dies at Jhansi Hospital

Representative image.

Representative image.

Jyoti was attacked with a knife by Devendra (22) who had later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the Rath area on Wednesday.

A 21-year-old woman who was attacked and seriously injured by his fiance died at the Jhansi Medical College Hospital on Thursday morning, police said. Jyoti was attacked with a knife by Devendra (22) who had later hanged himself to death from a tree in the Rath area on Wednesday.

The woman was referred to the Jhansi hospital in a serious condition where she succumbed to her injuries, Rath Kotwali SHO Rajesh Chandra Tripathi said. The marriage of Devendra and Jyoti had been fixed.

Jyoti had called Joshi for a meeting. During the meeting, they had a heated argument and Joshi attacked the woman and later hanged himself, police had stated.

(This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).)


