21-year-old Woman Dragged Out of Car, Raped by 10 Men in Punjab
The assailants then dragged them out of the car and took them to a vacant spot on the banks of the canal, where they called six to seven more persons and raped the woman, police said.
Ludhiana: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by 10 men near Issewal village on the banks of Sidwan canal, about 15 km from here, after the car she was travelling in with her friend was stopped and she was dragged out, police said Monday.
The woman was travelling with a man from Ludhiana to Issewal village on Saturday night when their car was stopped in Jagraon by men in three bikes, who were following them, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Tarun Rattan told reporters.
As soon as they stopped, the car was attacked by the men with stones and bricks, he said.
The assailants then dragged them out of the car and took them to a vacant spot on the banks of the canal, where they called six to seven more persons and raped the woman, police said.
Both the woman and her friend were held there till Sunday, police said.
Medical test of the survivor at the Civil Hospital has confirmed the gang rape, officials said.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and police have launched a hunt to nab the accused.
