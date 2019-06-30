Take the pledge to vote

21-year-old Woman Refuses to Fetch Water, Boyfriend Stabs Her to Death in Jharkhand

The woman died on the spot and her roommate suffered serious injuries in the incident at Mahisabeda village under Sonua police station on Saturday, police said.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 10:10 PM IST
21-year-old Woman Refuses to Fetch Water, Boyfriend Stabs Her to Death in Jharkhand
Image for representation purpose only.
Jamshedpur: A 21-year-old college student was stabbed to death allegedly by a man, stated to be her boyfriend, after she refused to fetch water for him in West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Sunday.

While the woman died on the spot, her roommate suffered serious injuries in the incident at Mahisabeda village under Sonua police station on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahatha said.

The accused used to frequent the rented house of the woman and the two had gone out for shopping on Saturday evening.

After returning, the accused asked her to fetch a bucket of water from a nearby tube well as he wanted to take bath.

When she asked him to get it, an altercation broke out, following which the accused took out a knife, attacked her and her roommate before escaping, the SP said.

The injured roommate (22) was rushed to a hospital in Chakradharpur, around 20 km from Sonua.

The police recovered the woman's body and sent it for post-mortem examination on Sunday morning.

The police questioned the man's father to find out his whereabouts, the SP said.

