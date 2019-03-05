English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
21 Years After Four Nuns Were Gang-raped by 26 Men in Madhya Pradesh, Accused Arrested
In September 1998, the accused, mostly tribals, raped the nuns at the Priti Sharan Mission at Naupara village in Madhya Pradesh.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Jhabua: Twenty one years after four nuns were raped by 26 persons in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, a 45-year-old absconding accused in the case has been nabbed, police said Tuesday.
Kalu Limji was arrested from Aamba village in the district Monday, a police official said.
In September 1998, the accused, mostly tribals, raped the nuns at the Priti Sharan Mission at Naupara village in the predominantly tribal district. Nauapara is 25 km from the district headquarters.
Of the 26 accused, 24 were arrested immediately after the incident, police said. Nine were awarded life imprisonment by a local court, while 13 others were acquitted.
Limji was one of the two absconding accused and was arrested at Aamba village under Kalidevi police station after a tip-off," Jhabua district Superintendent of Police Vineet Jain told reporters.
Limji earlier worked as a labourer in neighbouring Gujarat, the police official said.
Police personnel in plain clothes posed as district level officers and after reaching the village began enquiring about the number of 'pucca' houses there and if there was a toilet facility in each house, Jain said.
"When Limji arrived there on a motorcycle, someone called him to ask if he wanted to become beneficiary of the government scheme. As soon as he came there, police arrested him," he said.
The other accused Bachchu is still absconding, he added.
The nuns - three of them were aged between 20 and 25 while the fourth was over 30 - had come from Tamil Nadu to set up Priti Sharan and had made the village their home.
The then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, who visited Jhabua soon after the incident, had insinuated that the gang-rape was a conspiracy by Hindu organisations against the minority Christian community.
Kalu Limji was arrested from Aamba village in the district Monday, a police official said.
In September 1998, the accused, mostly tribals, raped the nuns at the Priti Sharan Mission at Naupara village in the predominantly tribal district. Nauapara is 25 km from the district headquarters.
Of the 26 accused, 24 were arrested immediately after the incident, police said. Nine were awarded life imprisonment by a local court, while 13 others were acquitted.
Limji was one of the two absconding accused and was arrested at Aamba village under Kalidevi police station after a tip-off," Jhabua district Superintendent of Police Vineet Jain told reporters.
Limji earlier worked as a labourer in neighbouring Gujarat, the police official said.
Police personnel in plain clothes posed as district level officers and after reaching the village began enquiring about the number of 'pucca' houses there and if there was a toilet facility in each house, Jain said.
"When Limji arrived there on a motorcycle, someone called him to ask if he wanted to become beneficiary of the government scheme. As soon as he came there, police arrested him," he said.
The other accused Bachchu is still absconding, he added.
The nuns - three of them were aged between 20 and 25 while the fourth was over 30 - had come from Tamil Nadu to set up Priti Sharan and had made the village their home.
The then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, who visited Jhabua soon after the incident, had insinuated that the gang-rape was a conspiracy by Hindu organisations against the minority Christian community.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Adores Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar Unveils Sooryavanshi First Look
- Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019
- PUBG Addiction: Youth in Madhya Pradesh Drinks Acid Instead of Water, While Playing Game
- Paytm Announces First of Its Kind Paytm First Premium Subscription Program For Rs 750: Here Are The Details
- Pakistanis Are Trolling their Politician For Calling Hindus 'Cow Urine Drinking People'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results