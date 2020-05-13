INDIA

1-MIN READ

21-yr-old Migrant Worker Dies of Sunstroke After Walking 300 km

(Image for representation)

A migrant worker died on Tuesday on the way to Malkangiri district in Odisha.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 10:36 AM IST
A 21-year-old migrant worker collapsed and died, apparently of sunstroke at Bhadrachalam on Tuesday after walking 300 km from here with three friends to try and reach Odisha in view of the lockdown, officials said.

The group had set out on foot from Hyderabad on Sunday and were on their way to Malkangiri district in Odisha, they said.

When they reached Bhadrachalam, the man complained of chest pain, vomited and collapsed on the road.

His friends informed police, who rushed him to the area hospital at Bhadrachalam, where he was declared brought dead.

The doctors at the hospital said they suspected he might have died of sunstroke as his skin and mouth was dry.

They quoted his frends as saying that none of them had eaten anything since Monday afernoon.

Officials later informed the man's family members and arranged for a vehicle to take the body to Malkangiri.

The distance from Hyderabad to Bhadrachalamby road is nearly 310 km.

