21-yr-old Woman Sentenced to Death For Killing Mother, Sister
According to the complaint, the convict had attacked the victims in a fit of rage as Rajiben had slapped her, following a heated argument over domestic chores earlier that night.
Rajkot (Guj): A 21-year-old woman was today sentenced to death by a court in Gandhidham town of Kutch district for killing her mother and sister. Additional Sessions Judge D R Bhatt awarded the death sentence to Manju Dungaria (21), after convicting her for the murder of her mother Rajiben (60) and sister Aarti (27) in February, 2017.
"The court considered the incident as 'rarest of rare' and awarded death sentence to Manju under section 302 of the IPC. In addition, she was also sentenced to a five-year jail term under section 307 (attempt to murder), IPC," public prosecutor Heteshiben Gadhavi said.
Manju's brother Vijay Dungaria had alleged in his police complaint that the convict attacked Rajiben, Aarti and another sister, Madhu, with a sword when they were sleeping in their house in the Sunderpuri area of Gandhidham in the early hours of February 17, 2017.
According to the complaint, the convict had attacked the victims in a fit of rage as Rajiben had slapped her, following a heated argument over domestic chores earlier that night.
Vijay, who was sleeping outside, woke up hearing his mother's screams. He had rushed the three victims to the hospital, but Rajiben and Aarti were declared brought dead, while Madhu survived the attack.
On the basis of Vijay's complaint, Manju was arrested by the police on the same day. The court had relied on the testimonies of Vijay and Madhu, the public prosecutor said.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
