210 Fresh Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra, Death Toll Rises to 110 With 13 New Fatalities

Mumbai: The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 1,574 on Friday with 210 more persons testing positive, a health department official said. Thirteen COVID-19 patients died during the day, taking the death toll in the state to 110.

As many as 132 new patients were found in Mumbai alone, state officials said. Ten coronavirus patients died in Mumbai and one each in Pune, Panvel and Vasai-Virar. Nine of the deceased were men and four women.

Five of those who died on Friday were in the age group of 40 to 60 years while two were below 40. Eleven of them were also suffering from ailments such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and heart disease. The number of patients who recovered and were discharged from hospital is 188.

Besides Mumbai, 38 persons tested positive for virus infection in Pune, 17 in Mira Bhayander, six in Nagpur, two each in Kalyan Dombivali, Thane and Buldhana, three each in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Akola, one each in Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Vasai-Virar during the day. One patient admitted in Mumbai is from out of the state.

In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 1,148 persons have tested positive while 77 patients have died so far. In Mumbai city alone 1,008 patients have been detected as per the state health department, of which 64 died.

In the Nashik region, 34 patients were detected, of which two died. In Pune region, 254 cases have been found of which 26 died. This included 219 cases and 25 deaths in Pune city.

Kolhapur has reported 37 patients and one death, Aurangabad 19 cases including one death, Latur 13 cases, Akola 34 cases and two deaths. Nagpur region has reported 26 cases including one death. It included 25 cases in Nagpur city and one death.

In Akola division there have been 34 cases and two deaths. A total of 33,093 persons have been tested in the state so far. 38,927 persons are in home quarantine and 4,738 in institutional quarantine.

